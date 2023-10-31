Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 458,300 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the September 30th total of 422,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Dorchester Minerals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 59.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,076 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 45.0% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 35.2% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 20.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DMLP traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $27.90. The company had a trading volume of 111,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,424. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.45. Dorchester Minerals has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $33.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.21.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 66.03% and a net margin of 71.90%. The firm had revenue of $30.62 million during the quarter.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is 120.71%.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 592 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

