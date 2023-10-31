Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 458,300 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the September 30th total of 422,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Dorchester Minerals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorchester Minerals
Dorchester Minerals Price Performance
DMLP traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $27.90. The company had a trading volume of 111,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,424. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.45. Dorchester Minerals has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $33.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.21.
Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 66.03% and a net margin of 71.90%. The firm had revenue of $30.62 million during the quarter.
Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is 120.71%.
About Dorchester Minerals
Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 592 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.
