Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the September 30th total of 2,750,000 shares. Currently, 11.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Dragonfly Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Dragonfly Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Dragonfly Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Dragonfly Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Dragonfly Energy by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 14,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dragonfly Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 14.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DFLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Dragonfly Energy from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on Dragonfly Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Dragonfly Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Dragonfly Energy Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DFLI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.82. The stock had a trading volume of 383,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,841. The firm has a market cap of $48.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of -0.66. Dragonfly Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average of $2.35.

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $19.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Dragonfly Energy will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. The company also provides lithium power systems, including solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, and accessories.

