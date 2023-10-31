Dundee (TSE:DC.A) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.03

Shares of Dundee Corp. (TSE:DC.A – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.03 and last traded at C$1.05, with a volume of 21300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.10.

Dundee Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$89.65 million, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 5.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.26.

Dundee Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dundee Corporation, an asset management company, provides wealth management, real estate, resources, and investment services in Canada and the United States. The company's Wealth Management segment offers investment management, financial advisory, capital market, and various banking services. This segment also creates, manages, and administers investment products, as well as provides internal and third-party management, and advisory services to various investment products, including mutual funds, private clients, portfolio solutions, tax-assisted investment products, closed-end investment products, and alternative investment products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.