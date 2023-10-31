DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,820,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the September 30th total of 9,120,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,385,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in DXC Technology by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,540,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,426 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in DXC Technology by 281.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,599,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,014 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in DXC Technology by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,133,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,598,000 after acquiring an additional 981,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DXC Technology by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,019,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,685,000 after acquiring an additional 812,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DXC. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.30.

DXC Technology stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.17. 3,448,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,290,183. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $30.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.73 and its 200 day moving average is $23.44.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 17.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

