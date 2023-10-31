Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Short Interest Update

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the September 30th total of 2,300,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 717,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

ECVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Ecovyst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Ecovyst from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th.

In other Ecovyst news, insider Kurt Bitting bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $29,884.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 415,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,521.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECVT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Ecovyst by 58.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ecovyst by 98.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 29,531 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecovyst by 29.0% during the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 678,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,494,000 after buying an additional 152,509 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD grew its position in shares of Ecovyst by 25.0% during the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,325,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the first quarter worth about $3,283,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECVT traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $9.19. The company had a trading volume of 636,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,325. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.96. Ecovyst has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.52 million. Ecovyst had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 12.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecovyst will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

