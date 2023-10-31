Efforce (WOZX) Price Reaches $0.0213 on Top Exchanges

Efforce (WOZX) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 31st. One Efforce token can currently be purchased for about $0.0213 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. Efforce has a total market cap of $11.21 million and approximately $133,884.45 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Efforce has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Efforce Profile

Efforce launched on December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. Efforce’s official message board is efforce.medium.com. The official website for Efforce is www.efforce.io. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Efforce

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce (WOZX) is a cryptocurrency launched in December 2020 by Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple, and Jacopo Visetti. It is designed to be a blockchain-based platform that allows companies to fund energy-efficient projects by issuing energy savings tokens (ESTs) that can be traded on the platform. The platform aims to promote sustainability and reduce carbon emissions by making it easier for companies to fund and implement energy-efficient projects.”

