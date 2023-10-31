Efinity Token (EFI) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $112,603.59

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. In the last week, Efinity Token has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Efinity Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0594 or 0.00000172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Efinity Token has a market cap of $56.20 million and approximately $112,603.59 worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Efinity Token Profile

Efinity Token’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 946,148,837 tokens. The official website for Efinity Token is efinity.io. The official message board for Efinity Token is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Efinity Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity, which is focused on being an NFT highway and not a general computing blockchain. The primary function of the token is for creating, transferring, and purchasing NFTs. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to be minimal and stay in the background, so users can enjoy their NFTs without worrying about how the network operates.”

