EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Short Interest Update

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 524,600 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the September 30th total of 574,400 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 308,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 0.8 %

EME traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.65. 252,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,499. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. EMCOR Group has a 52 week low of $138.53 and a 52 week high of $227.49.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.90. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.28%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EMCOR Group

Institutional Trading of EMCOR Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EME. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.