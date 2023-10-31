EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the September 30th total of 51,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 171,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

EMX Royalty Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:EMX remained flat at $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday. 194,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,955. EMX Royalty has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $196.35 million, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 128.42%. The company had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EMX Royalty will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in EMX Royalty by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of EMX Royalty by 32.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 244,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 59,967 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in EMX Royalty during the second quarter worth $59,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in EMX Royalty during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in EMX Royalty in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on shares of EMX Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and Latin America.

