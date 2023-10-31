EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the September 30th total of 51,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 171,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
EMX Royalty Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:EMX remained flat at $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday. 194,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,955. EMX Royalty has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $196.35 million, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04.
EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 128.42%. The company had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EMX Royalty will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on shares of EMX Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.
View Our Latest Analysis on EMX Royalty
EMX Royalty Company Profile
EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and Latin America.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than EMX Royalty
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Caterpillar crawls into a new buying opportunity
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Is there merit in these low-beta moat stocks? Analysts say yes
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Oil swings have led analysts to recommend these 2 stocks
Receive News & Ratings for EMX Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMX Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.