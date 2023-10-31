Encavis AG (OTCMKTS:ENCVF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Encavis AG (OTCMKTS:ENCVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,700 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the September 30th total of 270,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Encavis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.
Encavis AG, an independent power producer, acquires and operates solar and onshore wind parks in Europe and internationally. It operates through Solar Parks, PV Service, Wind farms, and Asset Management segments. The company's renewable energy plant portfolio includes 219 solar parks and 98 wind farms with a capacity of approximately 3.5 gigawatts.
