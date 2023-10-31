Energi Price Up 14.7% Over Last Week (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. During the last seven days, Energi has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $3.83 million and $5,069.23 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0545 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00032677 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00022929 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00011380 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000176 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003770 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 70,298,757 coins and its circulating supply is 70,298,664 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.