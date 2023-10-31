Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Shares Up 6.7%

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.16 and last traded at $15.11. 251,396 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 398,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.16.

ERII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Energy Recovery from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $853.48 million, a PE ratio of 83.62 and a beta of 1.29.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Energy Recovery had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 31,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $848,012.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,004.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Farshad Ghasripoor sold 51,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $1,427,577.52. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 81,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 31,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $848,012.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,004.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,818 shares of company stock valued at $3,419,449 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ERII. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,192,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,685,000 after acquiring an additional 191,341 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.4% in the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,519,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,132,000 after buying an additional 49,953 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,734,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,457,000 after acquiring an additional 221,634 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,576,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,395,000 after acquiring an additional 37,840 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Energy Recovery by 2.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,018,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,525,000 after purchasing an additional 51,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

