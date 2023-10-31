EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.75

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.75 and last traded at $22.65, with a volume of 1051182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ESMT. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on EngageSmart from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded EngageSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised EngageSmart from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Get EngageSmart alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on EngageSmart

EngageSmart Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day moving average of $18.29.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. EngageSmart had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $94.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.08 million. Research analysts anticipate that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at EngageSmart

In other news, insider Kevin William O’brien sold 3,000 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $53,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,657 shares in the company, valued at $457,464.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other EngageSmart news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 15,000 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $254,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin William O’brien sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $53,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,464.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $362,550. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EngageSmart

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESMT. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in EngageSmart by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in EngageSmart by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in EngageSmart by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in EngageSmart by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EngageSmart

(Get Free Report)

EngageSmart, Inc provides vertically-tailored customer engagement and integrated payments solutions. The company operates through Enterprise Solutions and SMB Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers SaaS solutions to customer-client engagement through electronic billing and digital payments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EngageSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EngageSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.