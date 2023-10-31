ENN Energy Holdings Limited (XNGSY) to Issue Dividend of $0.28 on December 14th

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2781 per share on Thursday, December 14th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd.

ENN Energy Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of XNGSY stock opened at $29.70 on Tuesday. ENN Energy has a 52 week low of $27.56 and a 52 week high of $65.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.71.

XNGSY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised shares of ENN Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ENN Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ENN Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

About ENN Energy

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.

