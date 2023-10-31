Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the September 30th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Ensysce Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENSC traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,603. Ensysce Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $56.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.20.

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by $1.75. The business had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ensysce Biosciences will post -5.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ensysce Biosciences

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ensysce Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Ensysce Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Ensysce Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 30.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Ensysce Biosciences from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

About Ensysce Biosciences

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.

