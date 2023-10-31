Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,070,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the September 30th total of 5,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EQH shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Equitable from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Equitable from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Equitable from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.63.

Get Equitable alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Equitable

Equitable Trading Up 1.1 %

Equitable stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.57. 2,818,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,751,427. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.97. Equitable has a 12-month low of $21.89 and a 12-month high of $33.24.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitable

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 289.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 51,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 37,963 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Equitable by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 161,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 8.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 400,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,162,000 after buying an additional 29,604 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Equitable by 382.4% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 63,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 50,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Equitable in the first quarter worth approximately $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

(Get Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.