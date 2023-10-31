Equitrans Midstream Co. (ETRN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 2nd

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 25th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd.

Equitrans Midstream has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 30.1% annually over the last three years. Equitrans Midstream has a payout ratio of 61.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Equitrans Midstream to earn $0.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.5%.

NYSE ETRN opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.46. Equitrans Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.60% and a positive return on equity of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $318.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $22,056,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,696,000 after buying an additional 2,749,573 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,366,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,883,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,859,000 after buying an additional 2,444,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 989.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,392,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after buying an additional 2,173,196 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ETRN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.31.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

