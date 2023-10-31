Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.99-1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equity Residential from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Equity Residential from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.86.

Equity Residential Stock Up 1.6 %

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

EQR traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.33. 2,723,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,460. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $53.67 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.69 and a 200 day moving average of $62.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.91%.

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 2,500 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $165,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 54.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 742.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Stories

