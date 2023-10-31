ERC20 Market Cap Hits $10.38 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. In the last week, ERC20 has traded up 16.9% against the dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. ERC20 has a market cap of $10.38 million and approximately $32.23 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006429 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00015609 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,390.97 or 1.00027787 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00011114 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006833 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001845 BTC.

ERC20 is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00945656 USD and is up 10.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $9.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

