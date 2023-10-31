Erin Mcsweeney Sells 9,500 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $243,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,100.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Flex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FLEX traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $25.72. 3,454,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,295,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.43. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $28.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Flex from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Flex in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Flex in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flex

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the first quarter worth $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Flex by 76.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Flex during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

