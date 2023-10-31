ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Short Interest Down 7.4% in October

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the September 30th total of 137,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESE traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.22. 78,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,430. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.30. ESCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $82.18 and a 52 week high of $109.57.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $248.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.73 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $650,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 436 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ESE shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Further Reading

