Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP) Short Interest Up 8.3% in October

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the September 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Esports Entertainment Group Trading Up 8.7 %

Shares of Esports Entertainment Group stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.99. 1,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,688. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.14. Esports Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $6.35.

Esports Entertainment Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software and services for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.

