ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Short Interest Up 14.8% in October

ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,241,700 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the September 30th total of 6,307,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 36,208.5 days.

ESR Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS ESRCF remained flat at $1.28 during trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.60. ESR Group has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $2.24.

About ESR Group

ESR Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the logistics real estate development, leasing, and management activities in Hong Kong, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, India, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Investment, Fund Management, and New Economy Development.

