ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Short Interest Up 14.8% in October

ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,241,700 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the September 30th total of 6,307,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 36,208.5 days.
ESR Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS ESRCF remained flat at $1.28 during trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.60. ESR Group has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $2.24.
About ESR Group
