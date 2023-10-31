Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) vs. Safety Shot (NASDAQ:SHOT) Financial Analysis

Safety Shot (NASDAQ:SHOT – Get Free Report) and Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Safety Shot and Estée Lauder Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safety Shot 0 0 0 0 N/A Estée Lauder Companies 1 11 15 1 2.57

Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus target price of $198.67, suggesting a potential upside of 54.76%. Given Estée Lauder Companies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Estée Lauder Companies is more favorable than Safety Shot.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safety Shot $6.20 million 5.62 -$15.22 million ($0.55) -2.31 Estée Lauder Companies $15.91 billion 2.90 $1.01 billion $2.78 46.36

This table compares Safety Shot and Estée Lauder Companies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Estée Lauder Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Safety Shot. Safety Shot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Estée Lauder Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Safety Shot and Estée Lauder Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safety Shot -210.13% -211.48% -117.20% Estée Lauder Companies 6.32% 21.79% 5.74%

Volatility & Risk

Safety Shot has a beta of -0.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Estée Lauder Companies has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.6% of Safety Shot shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of Estée Lauder Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 32.9% of Safety Shot shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Estée Lauder Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Estée Lauder Companies beats Safety Shot on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safety Shot

Safety Shot, Inc., a wellness and functional beverage company, engages in the research and development of over-the-counter products and intellectual property. Its products pipeline includes Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women's sexual wellness; NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen; and JW-110 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis/eczema. The company primarily sell its products through third-party physical retail stores and partners. The company was formerly known as Jupiter Wellness, Inc. and changed its name to Safety Shot, Inc. in September 2023. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools. The company also provides fragrance products in various forms comprising eau de parfum sprays and colognes, as well as lotions, powders, creams, candles, and soaps; and hair care products that include shampoos, conditioners, styling products, treatment, finishing sprays, and hair color products, as well as sells ancillary products and services. It offers its products under the Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, M·A·C, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, La Mer, Aveda, Jo Malone London, TOM FORD, Too Faced, Dr.Jart+, and The Ordinary brands. The company sells its products through department stores, specialty-multi retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and salons and spas; freestanding stores; its own and authorized retailer websites; third-party online malls; stores in airports; and duty-free locations. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

