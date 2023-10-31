Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Short Interest Down 16.6% in October

Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,200 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the September 30th total of 334,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 698.0 days.
Eutelsat Group Stock Down 7.9 %
EUTLF stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $4.34. 2,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669. Eutelsat Group has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $8.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
About Eutelsat Group
