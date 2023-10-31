Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Short Interest Down 16.6% in October

Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,200 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the September 30th total of 334,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 698.0 days.

Eutelsat Group Stock Down 7.9 %

EUTLF stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $4.34. 2,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669. Eutelsat Group has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $8.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

About Eutelsat Group

Eutelsat Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides capacity for video services, fixed data, and government services; and capacity in connectivity applications, such as fixed broadband and mobile connectivity. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.

