EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Short Interest Down 12.8% in October

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 285,200 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the September 30th total of 327,200 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EVCM shares. Barclays raised their price target on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on EverCommerce from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on EverCommerce from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EverCommerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

EVCM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.58. 70,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. EverCommerce has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $13.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.05.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $170.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.23 million. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 5.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that EverCommerce will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 5,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $59,412.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,849,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,935,459.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 5,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $59,412.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,849,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,935,459.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Sarah Michelle Jordan sold 5,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $55,323.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 163,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,329.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,494 shares of company stock valued at $468,435 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVCM. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in EverCommerce by 871.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 82.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 379.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 217.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

