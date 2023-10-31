Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVGGF) Short Interest Update

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVGGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,384,600 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the September 30th total of 1,275,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,461.5 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Evolution AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

EVGGF traded up $2.73 on Monday, hitting $90.18. 1,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500. Evolution AB has a twelve month low of $87.44 and a twelve month high of $137.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.14.

Evolution AB (publ) engages in the development, production, marketing, and licensing of live game shows, casinos, and slots solutions to gaming operators in Armenia, Belgium, Canada, Georgia, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Romania, Spain, and the United States. The company runs the game under Evolution and Ezugi brands from a casino gaming table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as computers, smartphones, tablets, etc.

