ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Short Interest Up 8.6% in October

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the September 30th total of 3,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

ExlService stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.11. 1,002,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,992. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.62. ExlService has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $38.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In other ExlService news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 25,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $733,838.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,137,857.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at about $415,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in ExlService by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in ExlService by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in ExlService by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXLS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ExlService in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on ExlService from $32.40 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ExlService from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on ExlService from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.57.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

