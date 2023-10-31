Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the September 30th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 715,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin purchased 425,000 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $2,558,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,692,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,265,996.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ying Liu sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $37,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,680 shares in the company, valued at $142,876.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin bought 425,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $2,558,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,692,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,265,996.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 842,960 shares of company stock worth $4,532,142 and have sold 454,300 shares worth $1,778,032. 20.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Expensify by 287.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053,582 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Expensify by 58.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,866,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,536,000 after buying an additional 1,431,326 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Expensify by 252.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,118,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,927,000 after acquiring an additional 801,183 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expensify by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after acquiring an additional 584,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Expensify by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,120,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,229,000 after acquiring an additional 455,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXFY stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $2.69. 155,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,325. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.77. Expensify has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $13.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.05 million, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.20). Expensify had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $38.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Expensify’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Expensify will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXFY. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Expensify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Expensify from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Expensify from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Expensify in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.21.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

