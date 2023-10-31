F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Short Interest Update

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,890,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the September 30th total of 8,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F.N.B.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,998,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,208 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,982,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $429,003,000 after buying an additional 667,684 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,021,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,493,000 after buying an additional 271,092 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,756,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,515,000 after buying an additional 942,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,879,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,402,000 after buying an additional 34,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

F.N.B. Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FNB stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.68. The company had a trading volume of 449,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,348. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average is $11.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $408.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.76 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.57%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

See Also

