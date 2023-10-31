Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Short Interest Down 8.5% in October

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,810,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the September 30th total of 10,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $45,315.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,694. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.11. 7,476,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,339,187. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.62. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $84.69.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.74.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

