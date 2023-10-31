Filo Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Filo Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,867,300 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the September 30th total of 3,058,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 160.2 days.
Filo Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS FLMMF traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.86. 3,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,315. Filo has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $20.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.61.
Filo Company Profile
