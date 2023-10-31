Filo Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Filo Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,867,300 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the September 30th total of 3,058,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 160.2 days.

Filo Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FLMMF traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.86. 3,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,315. Filo has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $20.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.61.

Filo Company Profile

Filo Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver deposit located in the Atacama region of Northern Chile and adjacent San Juan province of Argentina.

