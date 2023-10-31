Financial Survey: Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) versus WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Free Report) and WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and WesBanco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers & Merchants Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A WesBanco 0 4 1 0 2.20

WesBanco has a consensus target price of $29.60, indicating a potential upside of 21.36%. Given WesBanco’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WesBanco is more favorable than Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Dividends

Valuation & Earnings

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $16.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. WesBanco pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. WesBanco pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WesBanco has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. WesBanco is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and WesBanco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers & Merchants Bancorp $204.59 million 3.56 $75.09 million N/A N/A WesBanco $631.05 million 2.29 $192.11 million $2.80 8.71

WesBanco has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.3% of WesBanco shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of WesBanco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and WesBanco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers & Merchants Bancorp N/A N/A N/A WesBanco 22.39% 7.76% 1.04%

Summary

WesBanco beats Farmers & Merchants Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp



Farmers & Merchants Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California that provides various banking services to businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers range of lending products comprising commercial, commercial and residential real estate, real estate construction, agribusiness, and consumer loans, as well as equipment leases and credit card services; commercial products, including term loans, lines of credit and other working capital financing, and letters of credit; and financing products, such as automobile financing, home improvement, and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company provides various specialized services consisting of credit card programs for merchants, lockbox and other collection services, account reconciliation, investment sweep, online account access, and electronic funds transfers through domestic and international wire and automated clearinghouse; and online banking services. Further, it offers investment products, such as mutual funds and annuities. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Lodi, California.

About WesBanco



WesBanco, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc. that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services. The company also provides trust services; and various alternative investment products, including mutual funds and annuities. Further, it acts as an agency that specializes in property, casualty, life, and title insurance, as well as benefit plan sales and administration to personal and commercial clients; provides broker dealer and discount brokerage services; holds investment securities and loans; and holds and leases commercial real estate properties, as well as acts as an investment adviser to a family of mutual funds. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia.

