Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the September 30th total of 2,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Fintech Ecosystem Development Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FEXD traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.70. 2,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,471. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.61. Fintech Ecosystem Development has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Mizuho Securities Usa Llc sold 201,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $2,158,461.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Trading of Fintech Ecosystem Development

Fintech Ecosystem Development Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fintech Ecosystem Development in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Fintech Ecosystem Development during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Caas Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Fintech Ecosystem Development by 17.5% in the second quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 32,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Fintech Ecosystem Development during the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000.

Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the financial technology development sector in South Asia.

