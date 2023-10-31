FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 715,500 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the September 30th total of 820,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 972,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on FinVolution Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.70 price objective for the company.
View Our Latest Stock Report on FinVolution Group
FinVolution Group Stock Up 0.4 %
FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $424.16 million during the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 19.79%.
Institutional Trading of FinVolution Group
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in FinVolution Group by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 21,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 889,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. 31.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FinVolution Group Company Profile
FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by proprietary technologies connects underserved borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.
Further Reading
