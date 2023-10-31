FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Short Interest Up 10.1% in October

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,600 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the September 30th total of 134,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.9 days.
FinWise Bancorp Stock Performance
FinWise Bancorp stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,239. The company has a market capitalization of $106.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.50. FinWise Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.89.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director James N. Giordano acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $30,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 389,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of FinWise Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.
About FinWise Bancorp
FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.
