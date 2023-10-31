FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Short Interest Up 10.1% in October

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,600 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the September 30th total of 134,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.9 days.

FinWise Bancorp Stock Performance

FinWise Bancorp stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,239. The company has a market capitalization of $106.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.50. FinWise Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.89.

Get FinWise Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James N. Giordano acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $30,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 389,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of FinWise Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FinWise Bancorp

About FinWise Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FinWise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinWise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.