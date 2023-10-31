First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Lowered to “Neutral” at Eight Capital

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Eight Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$31.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$38.00. Eight Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 86.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FM. National Bankshares cut First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. CIBC upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$31.12.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FM

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

Shares of TSE:FM traded down C$3.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$16.59. 6,546,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,169,722. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.90. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$16.20 and a 52 week high of C$39.13.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.68 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 8.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.9971449 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 55,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.38, for a total value of C$1,857,496.86. Corporate insiders own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

About First Quantum Minerals

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.