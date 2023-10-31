First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.20-8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.4-3.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.50 billion.

First Solar Stock Up 4.5 %

FSLR traded up $6.13 on Tuesday, reaching $142.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,828,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,207. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.37 and a beta of 1.42. First Solar has a 1 year low of $132.19 and a 1 year high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.45 and its 200 day moving average is $185.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on FSLR shares. TheStreet raised First Solar from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Solar in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on First Solar from $334.00 to $332.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on First Solar from $255.00 to $226.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on First Solar from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $236.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $1,068,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,953,016.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $791,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,813,198.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $1,068,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,919 shares in the company, valued at $7,953,016.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,310 shares of company stock worth $5,763,048. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $213,049,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in First Solar by 197.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the first quarter valued at about $121,554,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in First Solar by 889.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 453,658 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $98,671,000 after purchasing an additional 511,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in First Solar in the first quarter valued at about $90,528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

