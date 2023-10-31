First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE FDEU opened at $12.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.88. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $13.75.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
