First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund alerts:

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE FDEU opened at $12.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.88. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $13.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDEU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,671,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,133,000 after purchasing an additional 44,530 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.