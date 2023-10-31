First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:FSD)

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE FSD opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $12.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average is $11.08.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.
