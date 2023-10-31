First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:FSD)

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE FSD opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $12.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average is $11.08.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSD. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 2.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 23.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 1.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 219,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

