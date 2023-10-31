First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Short Interest Update

First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the September 30th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust International IPO ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 75,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 521,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,284,000 after acquiring an additional 97,195 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $315,000.

Get First Trust International IPO ETF alerts:

First Trust International IPO ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FPXI traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $36.77. The stock had a trading volume of 13,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,212. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.55. First Trust International IPO ETF has a 1-year low of $35.14 and a 1-year high of $42.92. The company has a market cap of $159.95 million, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.81.

First Trust International IPO ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust International IPO ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.0731 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

