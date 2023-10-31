First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,300 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the September 30th total of 171,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock remained flat at $48.14 during trading hours on Tuesday. 234,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,693. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $48.08 and a twelve month high of $51.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.12.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%.
The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
