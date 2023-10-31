First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,300 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the September 30th total of 171,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock remained flat at $48.14 during trading hours on Tuesday. 234,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,693. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $48.08 and a twelve month high of $51.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.12.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,101,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,504,000 after acquiring an additional 279,580 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,034,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,105,000 after buying an additional 46,498 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,616,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,327,000 after buying an additional 75,075 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,814,000 after buying an additional 10,869 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 11,438.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 756,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,907,000 after buying an additional 749,924 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.