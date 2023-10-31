First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This is an increase from First Trust Mortgage Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Price Performance

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund stock opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $12.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.23.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMY. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 223.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

