First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This is an increase from First Trust Mortgage Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Price Performance
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund stock opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $12.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.23.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Mortgage Income Fund
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- 5 good reasons Intel is a buy-and-hold stock for 2024
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Uber goes driverless
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Exxon Mobil or Chevron? Which is the better buy?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.