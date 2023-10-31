First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Short Interest Update

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the September 30th total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ CARZ traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.80. 2,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,581. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.80. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $59.58. The stock has a market cap of $37.44 million, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.27.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.1204 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Company Profile
The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Caterpillar crawls into a new buying opportunity
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Is there merit in these low-beta moat stocks? Analysts say yes
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Oil swings have led analysts to recommend these 2 stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.