Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Short Interest Up 9.9% in October

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the September 30th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE DFP traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $15.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,106. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $21.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.24.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund
About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
