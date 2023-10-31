Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Short Interest Up 9.9% in October

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the September 30th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE DFP traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $15.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,106. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $21.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.24.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000.

(Get Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.