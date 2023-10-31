FLJ Group (NASDAQ:FLJ) Shares Set to Split on Thursday, November 2nd

FLJ Group Limited (NASDAQ:FLJ – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, November 2nd. The 100-1 split was announced on Thursday, November 2nd. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, November 2nd.

FLJ Group Stock Down 12.6 %

FLJ Group stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,307. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.35. FLJ Group has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $4.06.

Institutional Trading of FLJ Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FLJ Group stock. Highlander Partners L.P. purchased a new position in FLJ Group Limited (NASDAQ:FLJ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 460,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000. FLJ Group makes up about 0.5% of Highlander Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Highlander Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.27% of FLJ Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FLJ Group

FLJ Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company leases apartments from landlords, transforms them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to people. It also provides internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement.

