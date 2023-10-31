Floki Inu (FLOKI) Price Up 24.3% Over Last Week

Floki Inu (FLOKI) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 31st. Floki Inu has a total market cap of $300.93 million and approximately $66.65 million worth of Floki Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Floki Inu token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Floki Inu has traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Floki Inu alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Floki Inu

Floki Inu’s genesis date was July 7th, 2021. Floki Inu’s total supply is 9,941,466,980,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,317,621,738,535 tokens. Floki Inu’s official website is floki.com. The official message board for Floki Inu is realflokiinu.medium.com. Floki Inu’s official Twitter account is @realflokiinu and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Floki Inu is https://reddit.com/r/floki and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Floki Inu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Floki Inu (FLOKI) is a cryptocurrency token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It’s a meme coin named after Elon Musk’s dog, Floki, and the Japanese term for dog, Inu. The project is community-led and focused on creating an ecosystem that supports education about blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. FLOKI can be used for transactions, trading, and staking within its ecosystem and on DeFi platforms. The project’s creators envision using FLOKI as an integral part of their education-focused ecosystem, such as rewards for learning activities or fees for educational content.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Floki Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Floki Inu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Floki Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Floki Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Floki Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.