Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Short Interest Update

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the September 30th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Shares of FLS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.72. The stock had a trading volume of 924,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,460. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $41.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.06.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Flowserve will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FLS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Flowserve in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowserve

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLS. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 682.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the first quarter worth $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Flowserve by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

