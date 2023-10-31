Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $81.00

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 81 ($0.99) and last traded at GBX 81.60 ($0.99), with a volume of 30381 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83.10 ($1.01).

Flowtech Fluidpower Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 88.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 97.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.53. The stock has a market cap of £50.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -676.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Flowtech Fluidpower alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Roger McDowell acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £249,000 ($302,993.43). Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Flowtech Fluidpower Company Profile

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes engineering components and assemblies in the areas of fluid power industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, internationally. The company operates through Flowtech, Fluidpower Group Solutions, and Fluidpower Group Service segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flowtech Fluidpower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowtech Fluidpower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.