Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,130,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the September 30th total of 9,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

FLNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Fluence Energy stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,545,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,800. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 2.60. Fluence Energy has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $31.32.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $536.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.49 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.07% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quaero Capital S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 142,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 185.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,173,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,973,000 after acquiring an additional 226,419 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

